Police search for missing Pembroke Pines woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Ashley L. Smith, 28, was last seen near the 7800 block of Pines Boulevard.

Missing Person: police are searching for Ashley L. Smith. She is 28 years old and was last seen near the 7800 block of Pines Blvd wearing a green shirt and grey shorts. Please call (954)431-2200 with any information on her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/UgSLALL2f2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 5, 2021

Authorities did not specify at what time she was last seen.

Smith was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.

