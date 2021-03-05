Police search for missing Pembroke Pines woman

Picture Courtesy: Pembroke Pines Police/ Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Ashley L. Smith, 28, was last seen near the 7800 block of Pines Boulevard.

Authorities did not specify at what time she was last seen.

Smith was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending