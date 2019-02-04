Police search for missing Pembroke Pines woman, 4-year-old son

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Pembroke Pines woman and her 4-year-old son.

Police said 43-year-old Nicole Rosenthal and her son, 4-year-old Michael Ramsey, were last seen Jan. 28 leaving the Susan B. Anthony Center.

MISSING: Can you assist us in locating Nicole Rosenthal and her 4-year old son, Michael Ramsey? Nicole is a 43-year old white female. They were last seen on 1/28/19 after leaving the Susan B. Anthony Center (1633 Poinciana Drive). Media release here ➡️ https://t.co/L224d9SNTS pic.twitter.com/8eyDBnXuK5 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 4, 2019

Rosenthal was attending a voluntary program at the center. However, do to her failure to comply with the program, the Florida Department of Children and Families has obtained a court order to remove Michael from her custody.

However, all attempts to find the pair have been unsuccessful.

Police said no charges are pending in the case.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rosenthal and her son, call 911 or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

