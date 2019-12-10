Police search for missing Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.
Thirty-nine-year-old Collie Walker was last seen in the area of Southwest 118th Avenue and 16th Street at approximately 8 a.m., Tuesday.
Detectives said they are searching the area after Walker left on foot and headed in an unknown direction.
Walker was last seen wearing a white shirt, red and black pajama bottoms and gray socks. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 135 pounds.
If you have any information on Walker’s whereabouts, contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
