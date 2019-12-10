Police search for missing Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Thirty-nine-year-old Collie Walker was last seen in the area of Southwest 118th Avenue and 16th Street at approximately 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Detectives said they are searching the area after Walker left on foot and headed in an unknown direction.

MISSING PERSON: Multiple units are in the area of SW 118 Avenue & SW 16 Street searching for endangered missing person Collie Walker. Collie is a 39-year-old black male, 6'1, approx. 135 lbs. He may be suffering from side effects of recent brain surgery. 1/ pic.twitter.com/D45qLvXGd4 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 10, 2019

Walker was last seen wearing a white shirt, red and black pajama bottoms and gray socks. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

If you have any information on Walker’s whereabouts, contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

