Police search for missing Pembroke Pines endangered woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered woman who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Ashley L. Smith, 28, was last seen near the 7800 block of Pines Boulevard at approximately 5:11 p.m., Friday.

Missing Person: police are searching for Ashley L. Smith. She is 28 years old and was last seen near the 7800 block of Pines Blvd wearing a green shirt and grey shorts. Please call (954)431-2200 with any information on her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/UgSLALL2f2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 5, 2021

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call at the Advenir at San Tropez complex in which the caller said Smith was threatening self-harm.

They added she attempted to swallow pills but was interrupted by her boyfriend. She then fled her apartment on foot.

Smith was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Authorities said they have been actively trying to locate her but that she has been uncooperative with their efforts.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.

