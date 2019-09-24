Police search for missing NW Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old woman has gone missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Arleny Herrera was last seen leaving her residence along the 14700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue on Sept. 9.

#MISSING: Arleny Herrera, 18 years old, was last seen in the 14700 Block of NW 10 Avenue. She may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/VOMRLKI1kD — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 24, 2019

She stands 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Herrera has brown eyes and black hair.

Detectives said she may be in need of services.

If you have any information on Herrera’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.