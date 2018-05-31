Police search for missing Miramar woman, believes disappearance is suspicious

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are calling the disappearance of a Miramar woman suspicious.

Fifty-five-year-old Stephanie Ray Clemons was last seen Sunday outside her home in Miramar.

Clemons has not made any contact with family members or friends and has not been seen at work since she went missing.

Police believe Clemons’ disappearance may be suspicious because her car remains at her residence and, according to her family, she has no history of health or mental health problems.

If you have any information on Clemons’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

