MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Miramar man.

Joseph Vincent Williams, 72, left his home along the 6700 block of Southwest 20th Street at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Police said he was driving a white 1997 Mercedes-Benz C280 with a Florida tag reading KGMK39.

He was last seen wearing a gray Miami Heat T-shirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and is bald.

Detectives said he has recently shown signs of memory loss and it is possible he is in Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call police.

