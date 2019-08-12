Police search for missing Miami woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Miami.
Miami-Dade Police said 51-year-old Marritte Duroscar was last seen along the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street on Sunday.
She was wearing a black tank top and a black and white floral skirt boarding a transit bus to Broward County.
Officials said she suffers from an intellectual disorder and may be in need of services.
Duroscar stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black eyes and braided hair.
Officials urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.