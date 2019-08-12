Police search for missing Miami woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police said 51-year-old Marritte Duroscar was last seen along the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street on Sunday.

She was wearing a black tank top and a black and white floral skirt boarding a transit bus to Broward County.

Officials said she suffers from an intellectual disorder and may be in need of services.

#MISSING: Marritte Duroscar, 51 years old, was last seen in the 1400 Block of NE 163 Street. Please note, Marritte Duroscar suffers from an intellectual disorder and may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/HKm3VDISjU — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 12, 2019

Duroscar stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black eyes and braided hair.

Officials urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

