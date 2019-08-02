Police search for missing Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are reaching out for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Miami.

City of Miami Police Department officials said 21-year-old Lauren Kyle Smith went on Thursday.

He was last seen in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 47th Street at around 10:30 p.m.

We need your assistance in locating 21 year old Lauren Kyle Smith. He has been missing since 10:30 p.m. on 8/1/2019 from the 1800 block of NW 47 ST Miami, FL. Lauren is autistic. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/blSU4o2aew — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 2, 2019

Smith stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He has autism and epilepsy and is said to be without his medication.

Smith was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweat pants.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

