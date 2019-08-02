Police search for missing Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are reaching out for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Miami.
City of Miami Police Department officials said 21-year-old Lauren Kyle Smith went on Thursday.
He was last seen in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 47th Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Smith stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
He has autism and epilepsy and is said to be without his medication.
Smith was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweat pants.
If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.