Police search for missing Miami Gardens woman

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Miami Gardens.

According to officials, 42-year-old Marie Laporte was last seen around 4 p.m., Saturday in Miami Gardens.

@MGPDFL is asking for help Iocating #MissingPerson Marie Laporte. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-MGPD (6473) or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/0XjQmvIjrc — MGPD (@MGPDFL) June 25, 2018

Laporte is said to suffer from schizophrenia and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Laporte’s wereabouts please call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-643.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.