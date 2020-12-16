Police search for missing Lauderhill man last seen in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an endangered man missing out of Plantation.

Rufus Marshall, 54, was last seen along the 400 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue on Dec. 5.

Detectives said he has not returned to his home in the City of Lauderhill.

According to police, Marshall has an altered mental status.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Marshall has brown eyes and black hair.

Members of the public are asked to call their local authorities if they see Marshall.

