Police search for missing Hollywood man

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood.
Frantz Guillame was last seen around the 600 block of North 62nd Avenue at around 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Officials said he was last seen wearing a black stripped shirt, light colored shorts with turquoise stripes and a red baseball cap.
Guillame mainly speaks Creole.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4957.
