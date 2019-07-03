Police search for missing Hollywood man

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood.

Frantz Guillame was last seen around the 600 block of North 62nd Avenue at around 10 a.m., Wednesday.

MISSING PERSON: Frantz Guillame, 73 years old, last seen wearing red baseball cap, black striped shirt, light shorts with turquoise stripes. Last seen near 604 N 62nd Ave around 10:00 a.m.. He speaks mainly Creole. Call Police if you see him.#MissingPerson #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/bYgvIxYN6I — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) July 3, 2019

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black stripped shirt, light colored shorts with turquoise stripes and a red baseball cap.

Guillame mainly speaks Creole.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4957.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.