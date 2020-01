HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing out of Hollywood.

Oscar Correale, 75, was last seen at 4802 Washington Street at approximately 4 p.m., Sunday.

MISSING ADULT :

Oscar Correale 75 years old

. Last seen at 4802 Washington St. at 4pm. If you have seen Oscar please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 pic.twitter.com/MRmXMRiYeZ — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) January 20, 2020

If you have any information on Correale’s whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

