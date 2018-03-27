Police search for missing Fort Lauderdale teen who may be with man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing juvenile in Fort Lauderdale who may be with an adult male.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 14-year-old Emily Martinez was last seen Monday at around 11:30 p.m. near 2715 SW 10th St. Police said she is a white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build and weighs about 125 pounds.

Police added that she left the residence with 27-year-old Benjamin Gomez, a white male who is a Pembroke Pines resident.

Both were last seen heading northbound on Southwest 27th Avenue in a 2004 gray Honda Accord, with the tag number HJUI81.

If you have information with the possible whereabouts of the missing juvenile, please call Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.

