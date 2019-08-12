Police search for missing Fort Lauderdale man last seen in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Fort Lauderdale man who went missing in Pompano Beach.
According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 40-year-old Michael Babbit was last seen along the 2300 block of South Cypress Bend Drive on July 7.
He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 168 pounds.
Officials urge anyone with information on Babbit’s whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5570.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.