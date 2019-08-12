Police search for missing Fort Lauderdale man last seen in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Fort Lauderdale man who went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 40-year-old Michael Babbit was last seen along the 2300 block of South Cypress Bend Drive on July 7.

He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 168 pounds.

#FLPD Have You Seen Michael Babbit? Missing Adult Male since July 7th If you have seen Michael or know his whereabouts contact Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570 FLPD case# 19-113826 @FLFR411 pic.twitter.com/4ITKzozyF4 — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) August 12, 2019

Officials urge anyone with information on Babbit’s whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5570.

