Police search for missing Florida mother and baby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Police from St. Petersburg are searching for a mother and baby who were reported missing.

The search is on for 28-year-old Sydney Wyatt and her 1-year-old son Future Johnson.

Investigators said Wyatt was staying with a friend when she borrowed the friend’s car and left with the baby Wednesday afternoon. The car was later found abandoned in Pinellas Park, with the mother and child nowhere in sight.

Wyatt stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall with long dark brown hair. The left side of her head is shaved.

She has a tattoo of the letter “S” on her left ring finger, the word “rusty” tattooed on the left side of her chest, and “Future” tattooed on the right side of her chest.

Future has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call St. Petersburg Police at 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.