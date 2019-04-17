Police search for missing FIU student last seen at North Miami campus

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a student who was last seen on Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.

FIU Police said Kelvin Sanchez, 21, was last seen Tuesday at the campus.

@FIUPOLICE is investigating the disappearance of 21yrs old Kelvin Sanchez. Kelvin was last seen on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, on the @FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, where he is a current student. Please contact Us at 305-348-2626 with any information. pic.twitter.com/Bth5E4eQ5o — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) April 17, 2019

Sanchez was last seen wearing a light-blue soccer jersey, light-blue shorts and multi-colored sneakers, police said.

Officials also said he was carrying a laptop case, red/white sneakers and a string backpack.

Sanchez stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police believe he may be endangered.

If you have any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, call FIU Police at 305-348-5911 or at 305-348-2626.

