Police search for missing FIU student last seen at North Miami campus

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a student who was last seen on Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.
FIU Police said Kelvin Sanchez, 21, was last seen Tuesday at the campus.
Sanchez was last seen wearing a light-blue soccer jersey, light-blue shorts and multi-colored sneakers, police said.
Officials also said he was carrying a laptop case, red/white sneakers and a string backpack.
Sanchez stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Police believe he may be endangered.
If you have any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, call FIU Police at 305-348-5911 or at 305-348-2626.
