MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man from out of town.

Robert Johnson, 29, was last seen in the area of 16400 Miramar Parkway at 9:43 a.m. on Friday.

However, authorities said his cellphone last pinged in the Miami Gardens area.

Detectives said Johnson is from out of town and in need of medication.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4209.

