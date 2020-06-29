Police search for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking help from the public in locating an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing out of Miami.
City of Miami Police said 82-year-old Mercedes Llanes was reported missing on Saturday from 1136 NW 31st St.
Llanes was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, light pink pants and black sandals.
She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Llanes has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Llanes’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-576-6111.
