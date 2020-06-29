Police search for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking help from the public in locating an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing out of Miami.

City of Miami Police said 82-year-old Mercedes Llanes was reported missing on Saturday from 1136 NW 31st St.

We need assistance in locating 82 yr old Mercedes Llanes. She was reported missing today, 6/27/20 from 1136 NW 31 St. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, light pink pants & black sandals. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/OHK1FRrD1Y — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 28, 2020

Llanes was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, light pink pants and black sandals.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Llanes has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Llanes’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-576-6111.

