Police search for missing elderly woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old out of Miami.

Alba Salmeron was last seen in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, Sunday.

City of Miami Police said she suffers from dementia.

Salmeron was last seen wearing a red pajama dress.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Salmeron’s whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

