Police search for missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Davie.

Davie Police said 75-year-old Lionel Sterling was last seen walking out of his home, located at 15840 Cobblestone Court, at 8:35 p.m., Sunday.

Sterling has Alzheimer’s and did not leave his home with his medication.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Sterling has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink stripes, dark pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

