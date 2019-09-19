Police search for missing elderly man out of NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man who went missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

William Martin was last seen leaving his home on the 5200 block of Northwest 24th Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

#MISSING: William Martin, 78 years old, was last seen in the 5200 Block of NW 24 Avenue. Please note, William Martin suffers the beginning stages of dementia and may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/4pbAp2dgIG — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 19, 2019

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials said Martin suffers from the beginning stages of dementia and may be in need of services.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

