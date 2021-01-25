Police search for missing elderly man out of Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man out of Miami Shores.

Mernier Sainvil, 82, was last seen at his home in Miami Shores at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives said he left his home in his yellow 1999 Ford pick-up truck with a tag reading LRZP46.

Sainvil has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Sainvil wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a jacket and slacks that are possibly gray.

He is said to have a serious medical condition and missed his last treatment.

If you have any information on Sainvil’s whereabouts, contact Miami Shores Police at 305-759-2468.

