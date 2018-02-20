Police search for missing elderly man in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who went missing in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police said 64-year-old Yves Anisca was last seen at his group home located at 1880 NW 60th Ave. on Monday, at around 4:15 p.m.

Police said Yves is diabetic and legally blind. He has not taken his medicine for his diabetes.

Anisca stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. He was last wearing a black sports coat, a red and black striped shirt and gray pants.

If you have any information on Anisca’s whereabouts, call Sunrise Police at (954) 764-4357.

