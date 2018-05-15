Police search for missing Davie man with austism

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man with autism who went missing in Davie.

The search is on for 40-year-old Richard Quarterman Jr.

Quarterman was last seen leaving on foot from the Sunrise Group Home, located at 5450 Stirling Road in Davie, late Monday monrning.

Quarterman was last spotted wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He stands at about 5 feet and 10 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Quarterman suffers from medical issues and is autistic but is verbal.

If you have any information on Quarterman’s whereabouts, call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

