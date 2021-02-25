Police search for missing Coral Gables High School football coach, teacher

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Roger C. Pollard, 39, was last seen along the 2100 block of Northwest 113th Terrace, Wednesday.

🚨 #MISSING: Roger C. Pollard, 39 years old, was last seen in the 2100 Block of NW 113 Terrace. Please note, Roger C. Pollard may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/TvHLOPnMju — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 26, 2021

Pollard was last seen wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts. He may also be driving a red 2013 Toyota Camry with tag number: GBZR36.

The 39-year-old is the football coach at Coral Gables High School.

Pollard is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

