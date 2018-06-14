Police search for missing Coconut Creek woman

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Coconut Creek woman.

According to officials, 25-year-old Lemore Noah has been missing since Wednesday morning. She lives in an apartment near the 4100 block of Coral Tree Circle.

Police said Noah left a note for her mother that indicated she might want to hurt herself.

Noah is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark sweater.

If you have any information on Noah’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Coconut Creek Police at 954-40-7196.

