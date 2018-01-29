Police search for missing Coconut Creek teenager

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing Coconut Creek teen.

Sixteen-year-old Haley Norton was last seen when she left her home, Saturday night.

Police said she was seen wearing a black and white top with dark blue jeans.

Norton needs medication, which authorities said she does not have with her.

If you have any information on this missing person, call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

