(WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for two children who went missing in Jacksonville.

The children were last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Detroit Street on Saturday.

Braylon Summerlin, 10, stands 5-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

J’Quan Grant, 11, stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a teal colored jacket, black jeans and red shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of the children, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

