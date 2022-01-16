MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for an adult and a child who went missing in the Model City area in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police said 18-year-old Maryuri Varela and her 1-year-old son Maynor Varela were last seen on Jan. 14, along the 4900 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

They were last seen getting inside a black Honda Pilot with discoloration along the hood and roof of the SUV.

Mayuri stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a black shirt with khaki pants.

Mayuri was also accompanied with her son, who was last seen wearing a black shirt with khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Reiner or any on duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

