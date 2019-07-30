Police search for missing 82-year-old Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

Officials said 82-year-old Isidro Crucet disappeared from the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Third Street on Monday evening.

We need your assistance in locating 82 year old, Isidro Crucet who has been reported missing since 5:30 pm today. He was last seen in the area of S.W. 12 Ave and 3 Street. If you see or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/Vn0zCd2Czs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 30, 2019

Crucet stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

He is said to suffer from memory loss and diabetes.

If you have any information on Crucet’s whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

