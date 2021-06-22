MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing out of Miami.

Rafael Leonard Díaz, 77, was reported missing on Monday at 9:30 p.m.

He is said to suffer from Dementia and was last seen in the Allapattah area.

Díaz was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

