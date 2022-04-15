MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 76-year-old woman.

According to a tweet sent out by police around 9:59 p.m. Thursday, Justa Olvera was last seen near the Flagami area.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Olvera also suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information regarding Olvera’s whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

