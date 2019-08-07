Police search for missing 72-year-old man in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Plantation.

Plantation Police posted a tweet on Wednesday saying 72-year-old Michael Edwards went missing from the area of Northwest 69th Avenue and Cypress Road.

Please assist PPD with locating a missing, at risk person, Michael G. Edwards, 72 yoa, last scene in the area of 6903 Cypress Road. Mr. Edwards might be disoriented and confused. Call the PPD non-emergency phone # (954)797-2100 if Mr. Edwards is located. PPD case #1908-000304. pic.twitter.com/QM2VujC529 — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) August 7, 2019

He is said to be at risk and may seem disoriented and confused.

If you have any information on Edwards’ whereabouts, contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

