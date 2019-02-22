Police search for missing 4-year-old Tampa boy

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was taken from his grandmother’s Tampa home.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 4-year-old Myles Hadsock was taken from his grandmother’s home by his mother, 23-year-old Courtney Tillery.
Deputies said the action was “contrary to a DCF safety plan.”
According to Fox 13, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said the child is not in immediate danger and no criminal charges exist for his mother.
Deputies said Tullery left in a silver 2012 Honda Accord with the Florida tag IH26EF.
If you have any information, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
