LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman missing out of Lauderdale Lakes.

Officials said Rebecca Mackey was last seen Monday, near the 4000 block of Northwest 45th Avenue, around 6:30 a.m.

Mackey stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

According to her family, Mackey has health issues that require medication.

Anyone with information regarding Mackey’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

