A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for missing 3-year-old Oliver Williams of Miami.

The Amber Alert describes Oliver as being 3 feet tall, 30lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami. Oliver is believed to be wearing a green and yellow shirt with a brown fake belt on it that reads “TMNT” for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, black-and-green shorts, and multicolored Crocs.

We need assistance locating 3-year-old Oliver Williams. The child may be in the company of an unknown black male, who was last seen wearing a baseball cap & an orange shirt. They may be

traveling in a 2018, gray Hyundai Santa Fe, FL tag 34BGWE. If you see him please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/2sbo7v52bE — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 15, 2023

Oliver may be in the company of an unknown black male who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt. They may be traveling in a 2018, gray Hyundai Santa fe, FL tag number 34BGWE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Dept. at: 305-603-6370

