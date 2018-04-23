Police search for missing 3-week-old infant from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 3-week-old baby boy from Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the infant named Sage Cooper may be in the company of 32-year-old David Cooper and 25-year-old Kaitlynn Lovel.

Lovel is described as having long brown dreadlocks and tattoos on both hands. Cooper has tattoos over both eyebrows, on both cheeks, and on his neck.

The duo may be traveling in a 2004 bronze Nissan Altima with Florida tag number JJEM73.

Anyone with information on the newborn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200, or call 911.

Please Share This Post! A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1 month old Sage Cooper. pic.twitter.com/wR7EmkqdIr — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 23, 2018

