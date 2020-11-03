Police search for missing 27-year-old in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 27-year-old missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Joseph Chadwick was last seen leaving his residence along Northwest 79th Terrace and 14th Street at approximately 7:37 p.m., Sunday.

According to police, Chadwick was involved in a verbal dispute with a family member when he abruptly left his home on foot with his cell phone and a butcher knife.

Authorities believe the 27-year-old may be experiencing a mental breakdown, due to a recent death in the family.

Chadwick stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and trimmed facial hair.

Chadwick was last seen wearing jean shorts but no shoes or shirt.

Detectives said he is not currently taking any medication.

Anyone with information on Chadwick’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

