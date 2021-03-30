Police search for missing 18-year-old from Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old from Miami Beach.

Matthew Jimenez was last seen near his home along 42nd Street, Monday.

According to police, Jimenez suffers from depression.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7901.

