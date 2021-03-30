Police search for missing 18-year-old from Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old from Miami Beach.

Matthew Jimenez was last seen near his home along 42nd Street, Monday.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 18-year-old Matthew Jimenez? He was last seen near his home today at 42 Street/Sheridan Avenue. Mathew suffers from depression. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call MBPD @ 305.673.7901. pic.twitter.com/Z63sw8Unu7 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 29, 2021

According to police, Jimenez suffers from depression.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7901.

