MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Dan Wilson, 16, was last seen at at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

Wilson has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater/hoodie and red shorts.

Police said he has Epilepsy, Developmental Delay Disorder and Bipolar Disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

