HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Homestead teen.

Sebastian Gonzalez is 16, weighs 240 pounds and stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

He was last seen Dec. 20, at his home near Northwest Fourth Avenue and 22nd Street, around 11:30 p.m.

Officials believe he may traveling on a Schwinn bicycle.

If you think you’ve seen Gonzalez, contact the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

