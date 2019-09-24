Police search for missing 16-year-old from Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing out of Coconut Creek.

Sixteen-year-old India Carr was last seen leaving Coconut Creek High School, located along Northwest 15th Street and Lyons Road, on Monday afternoon.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Carr was last seen wearing a pink jacket, and denim capri shorts, prescription glasses and a brown scarf around her hair.

Authorities said it appears she left on her own accord, but her family is worried about her.

Detectives would like to locate Carr, and if you known anything about her whereabouts, call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

