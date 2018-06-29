Police search for missing 15-year-old girl out of Miami-Dade County

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen in Miami-Dade County.

According to officials, 15-year-old Jasmine Zamora was last seen Wednesday, along the 1100 block of East Mowry Drive in Homestead.

Zamora was last seen wearing a gray jacket with pink letters, a khaki mid-drift top, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Family members believe she may be in Hialeah with a man named Brian, who is 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Homestead Police Department.

