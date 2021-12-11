MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for an endangered juvenile who went missing Dec. 10.

Jumaunti Bartholomew, 15, left his house on foot around 7:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow Crocs and possibly glasses with a black frame.

He is 5’8″, and weighs 170-180 pounds.

He suffers from manic depression and ADHD and does not have access to his medications.

He has no trackable devices.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

