Police search for missing 14-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade girl

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The search is on for Melissa Artigas.

Police said Artigas left her residence near the 6900 block of Northwest 179th Street and has not been seen since.

Police said she has been missing since May 25.

Artigas has black hair and brown eyes, and stands at 5 feet 1 inch.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and flip flops.

If you have any information on her location, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

