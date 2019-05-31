Police search for missing 13-year-old South Florida boy

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - West Palm Beach Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

The search is on Travarri Hayes.

Police said the teen was last seen walking away from his residence at about 9 a.m., May 23.

Travarri stands 5 feet and weighs about 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Police said he does not have any medical issues.

If you have any information on Travarri’s whereabouts, call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or 561-822-1700.

