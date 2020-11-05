Police search for missing 12-year-old out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile missing out of Miami.

Michaela Britton, 12, was last seen at 2810 NW South River Dr. at approximately 10:57 p.m., Wednesday.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Britton has brown eyes and long black hair.

Detectives advise Britton may be in the company of 14-year-old Shonaria and 16-year-old Anatasia Richardson.

Britton was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogger pants.

Shonaria was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogger pants while Richardson was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Britton’s whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300, 305 603-6388 or e-mail 41271@miami-police.org.

