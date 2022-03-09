MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old missing out of Miami Beach.

Aaron Bonilla was last seen by his mother at their home at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

#MISSINGCHILD: Have you seen Aaron Bonilla? Aaron was last seen at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, near his home in South Beach. Anyone with information should call MBPD at 305.673.7900. pic.twitter.com/lMmzL16jf8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 9, 2022

Bonilla stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “Snipes” in white lettering, khaki shorts and green basketball Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.