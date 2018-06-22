Police search for missing 12-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing child in Miami.

Miami Police said 12-year-old Angie Avellan Cruz went missing Thursday in the area of 2800 N.W. 17th Ave.

Cruz weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with olive green pants and a brown backpack.

If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6322.

